DLF Ltd, the country’s largest real estate company, on Thursday said, ‘DLF Privana West,’ -- its latest luxury residency project -- has achieved a sell out valued at ₹5590 crore “within 3 days”.

Located in Gurgaon, the high rise and adjoining facilities cover 12.5 acres and 116.2 acres respectively.

“This milestone follows the earlier triumph of DLF Privana South’s sellout in January 2024,” it said in a statement.

Comprising 795 residencies across five towers, DLF Privana West will include 4BHK apartments and penthouses.

According to Aakash Ohri, Jt. Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd., post the success of DLF Privana’s inaugural project DLF Privana South, ‘DLF Privana West’ emerges as the next chapter in this story,

“A substantial portion of buyers comprise NRIs.,” he said.