Thailand-based co Dusit International makes India foray in tie-up with Jain Group

Thailand-based hospitality company, Dusit International, on Monday announced its India foray through a tie-up with the Kolkata-based real estate company Jain Group.

The Thai hospitality chain will set up the Dusit Princess Serviced Suites in Kolkata.

The property will have 126 rooms, a swimming pool, an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality restaurant, and a fitness and wellness centre. It will also have banqueting and meeting facilities for small and midscale events.

Set to open in Q2 of 2022, the services suites will be a part of the Jain Group’s high-end residential property project, Dream One, located in the north eastern fringes of Rajarhat.

Dusit International’s portfolio comprises more than 300 properties operating under six brands across 13 countries. The company also has a strong background in hospitality education, operating internationally-accredited hospitality colleges in Thailand and the Philippines.