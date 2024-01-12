Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has invited bids for lease of Commercial Development on vacant land parcel located in Dharmavaram along the Station Road, Andhra Pradesh

The Proposed land parcel with an approximate area of 14,164.50 Sqm will be leased out for 45 years and the reserved price of the land is ₹9.1 crore.

“Dharmavaram’s economic resilience, anchored in its handloom industry and agricultural activities, coupled with its cultural vibrancy, makes it a noteworthy city in the tapestry of Andhra Pradesh. The land parcel we propose to lease is strategically located near the Dharmavaram Railway station, which is the primary station serving Dharmavaram, Sri Sathya Sai district,’‘ Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA said in a release.

The land parcel is located on the approx 15.0 m wide station Road, adjacent to the Chennai- Anantapur Highway (NH-716) thus making it accessible from all parts of the city.

The site falls under the Ananthapuramu Hindupur Urban Development Authority. The online pre-bid meeting, which was held on January 5, 2024 at 11:30 hrs, witnessed keen interest being expressed by leading developers from across the nation.

The last date for submission of e-bid is January 22, 2024 up to 15:00 hrs, the release added.