R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bagged the Best Feature Film award at the 69 th edition of the National Film Awards, which were announced on Thursday. SS Rajamouli-directed RRR bagged six awards, including in the category of the Best Popular film providing wholesome entertainment. Allu Arjun was announced as the winner of the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise -Part 1. Alia Bhatt and Kirti Sanon shared the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiwadi and Mimi, respectively.

The 69th edition of the National Film Awards has been announced for 2021, which was a challenging year for the industry due to the impact of the pandemic.

RRR also bagged awards in categories of Best Male Playback Singer (Kaala Bhairava), Best Music Direction (shared with Pushpa: The Rise), Best Special Effects, Best Choreography and Best Action Direction (Stunt Choreogrpahy).

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Shoojit Sarcar-directed Sardar Udham also bagged multiple awards. Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham won awards in categories of Best Hindi Film, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and shared the Best Audiography award with others. Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiwadi also won Best Editing, Best Screenplay Adaptedand Best Make-Up Artist awards.

Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer) won the Best Tamil film award, while Uppena (Wave) won the best Telugu film award. Home won the Best Malayalam Film Award. The Kashmir Files has been awarded with Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. Pallavi Joshi also won the best supporting actress award for the Kashmir Files, while Pankaj Tripathi won the best supporting actor award for Mimi.

non-feature film

Ek Tha Gaon by Srisht Lakhera won the best non-feature film award. Information & Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, said: “Today, India is the largest film maker in the world. We have the potential to become the content hub of the world. This is our time. Today our films are being recognised all over the world, be it BAFTA or the Oscars.” The awards were announced by Ketan Mehta, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, along with Vasanth S Sai, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, and Yatindra Mishra, Best Writing on Cinema Jury, in the presence of Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.