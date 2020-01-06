Sack JNU VC: CPI(M)

Condemning the violence in JNU, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau has demanded the Centre to sack JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

"It is inexplicable that the Vice Chancellor and the university authorities allowed outsiders to go on rampage for hours before asking for police intervention. This also came after Delhi Lt. Governor directed the Police to maintain law and order and punish the culprits," the party said.

"The Vice Chancellor should be sacked for this complicity in permitting this attack. The President of India as the Visitor of the University must immediately sack the Vice Chancellor and ensure that normalcy prevails in the campus," the statement added.

Countering Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that it was a clash between two groups, the CPI(M) said video recordings of this rampage, that have gone viral, and the screen shots of WhatsApp groups like "Unite Against the Left" clearly show that this attack was preplanned and executed with the full knowledge of the authorities. "From the slogans that these outsiders were shouting, it is clear that they are part of the RSS-BJP. These goons must be punished forthwith," the statement added.