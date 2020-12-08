7 in 10 Indians experience stress at work on weekly basis: Report

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
A majority of Indian professionals experience stress at work on at least a weekly basis, according to new data from ADP.
According to the report, seven in 10 Indian workers (70 per cent) said that they were experiencing stress at least once during the working week on a regular basis.
The report further added that stress levels among the Indian workforce were significantly higher than the Asia-Pacific average of 60 per cent.
Also read: Covid-19 lockdowns set trend of binge drinking, study finds
The survey further found that work-life balance was more often a strong indicator of mental health in the workplace. As per the report, 46 per cent of Indian workers reported doing around 6-10 hours of work unpaid every week.
“Unpaid overtime can be extremely demoralising, particularly over sustained periods of time. Some of the most effective ways to improve work-life balance in your organisation include offering and insisting on the use of flex-time options, flexible vacation scheduling and time off for medical or other appointments. Establishing parameters for ignoring emails or texts after hours will also help your employees disconnect and could help minimise the prevalence of stress,” Rahul Goyal, Managing Director at ADP India, said.
As for the positives, the report found that Indians were amongst the most likely within APAC to discuss mental health problems at work. 89 per cent of participants said that they were comfortable discussing mental health with someone at work.
“For business owners, leaders and managers, there is a duty of care to foster a work environment that prioritises its employees’ mental health and well-being. While being under pressure is a normal part of life, the number of Indian workers reporting that they are experiencing stress on a weekly basis suggests we are falling short,” said Goyal.
Also read: Covid-19 guidance may have reduced the risk of heart attack: Study
“It is widely accepted that stress can cause or exacerbate existing mental health conditions, such as anxiety or depression. Mental health has a huge impact on people, communities, businesses and the economy. Alongside the ethical considerations to creating a supportive and productive work environment, we know there is a strong business case to be made too,” he said.
“An open and honest dialogue is the first step in addressing mental health issues – raising concerns means plans and procedures can be introduced to help alleviate the causes of stress. The data shows India has made excellent progress here. We should dig deep and move quickly to understand how India has achieved this so it can be replicated in other markets where progress in discussing mental health in the workplace remains slow and stagnant,” he added.
The report was based on a survey of 1,908 workers in India.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
Go in for floating-rate instruments
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134013851400 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight ...
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
‘Middle Class, Media and Modi’ unravels the rise of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi from the middle-class ...
Provocatively written and deftly argued, Kristen Ghodsee’s ‘Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism’ is ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...