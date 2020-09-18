CDC data shows children from minority sections most vulnerable amidst Covid-19

According to the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report compiled by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as many as 1.9 lakh people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the United States.

Of the 121 young people who died in July this year, three out of four were Hispanic, Black, American Indian, or Alaska native.

Overall, Hispanics accounted for 45 per cent of deaths, while blacks accounted for 29 per cent.

The virus has disrupted the lives of the marginalised and minority sections.

The CDC stated in its report that children from minority sections are more vulnerable to the virus as their parents have to resume their work in order to feed the family. Hence, the virus gets transmitted from parents to their kids.

The CDC further said that some social determinants may also play a role in the risk of infection and death due to Covid-19, in minority communities.

“Disparities in social determinants of health, such as crowded living conditions, food and housing insecurity, wealth and educational gaps, and racial discrimination, likely contribute to racial and ethnic disparities in Covid-19 and MIS-C incidence and outcomes,” the CDC said in its report.

CDC advised health departments to collaborate with schools and communities at the district-level to evaluate and improve health promotion, health access, and health equity for all infants, children, adolescents, and young adults.

“Ultimately, health departments, health providers, and community partners can mobilise to remove systemic barriers that contribute to health disparities,” CDC noted.

The CDC further said that children, parents, and caregivers should be provided with all relevant information to avoid infection, and monitor ongoing care for those who are already infected.