Exercising helps muscle cells take anti-inflammatory actions all on their own: Study

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
A new study suggested that chronic inflammation in the body can be fought by the body’s muscle itself if the muscle cells are well built and active.
Researcher of the study Nenad Bursac, Professor at Duke University said: “Our engineered muscle platform is modular, meaning we can mix and match various types of cells and tissue components if we want to. But in this case, we discovered that the muscle cells were capable of taking anti-inflammatory actions all on their own.”
The researchers noted in their study that among many molecules that can cause inflammation, one pro-inflammatory molecule, in particular, interferon-gamma, is linked to various types of muscle wasting and dysfunction.
The research team used an engineered muscle platform to prove that muscle alone is capable of blocking interferon gamma’s effects.
Also read: The young boost; It’s time to push for health of adolescents
The researchers were the first to grow to contract, functional human skeletal muscle in a Petri dish. Since then, the lab has been improving its processes by, for example, adding immune cells and reservoirs of stem cells to the recipe.
In the current study, the researchers took these fully functional, lab-grown muscles and inundated them with relatively high levels of interferon-gamma for seven days to mimic the effects of a long-lasting chronic inflammation. As expected, the muscle was contracted and lost much of its strength.
The researchers then applied interferon-gamma again, but this time also put the muscle through a simulated exercise regime by stimulating it with a pair of electrodes.
They expected the procedure to induce some muscle growth, as shown in their previous studies. But they discovered that it completely prevented the effects of chronic inflammation.
The study also stated that when the body is injured, an initial low-level inflammatory response helps purge the debris and rebuild the tissues.
The findings of the study were published in the journal Science Advances.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The rain in Wales falls mainly in the plains...Wait, that is Spain. Let’s start again.Women in deep red ...
The coffee beans were soaked in rum casks:Food can be imported, books sent across seas — as touching rituals ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...