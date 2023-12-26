The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) researchers have developed a 3D-printed face implants for patients suffering from Black Fungus, which has been reported in Covid-19 patients. It has also been reported with those with uncontrolled diabetes, HIV/AIDS and other medical conditions. Around 50 implants have already been done on patients from the economically-weaker sections.

The institute has partnered with ZorioX Innovation labs, a start-up founded by dental surgeons in Chennai, to implement this initiative, which is based on 3D metal printing or additive manufacturing.

Murugaiyan Amirthalingam, Associate Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Madras, told businessline, “3D printed patient-specific maxillofacial implants are mostly imported. They cost anywhere between ₹3-40 lakhs. We are producing at a cost of about ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. However, we are providing the entire treatment free of cost, thanks to funding from IIT Madras under the IoE initiative, and CSR funds from Zoriox Innovation Labs”

Loss of facial features

One of the effects of Mucormycosis is the loss of facial features, which can have a profound impact on the patient’s mental and emotional well-being. Reports suggest that about 60,000 cases of mucormycosis have been registered in India post-Covid.

The fungus responsible for Mucormycosis can invade the tissues of the face, causing necrosis and disfigurement. In severe cases, patients may lose their nose, eyes or even their entire face. Furthermore, the loss of vital organs can affect a patient’s ability to breathe, eat and communicate, making it difficult to perform everyday activities, says a release from the institute.

Reconstructive surgery is a viable solution for patients who have lost their facial features due to black fungus. These procedures involve the reconstruction of the nose, eyes and other facial structures using a variety of techniques, such as skin grafts, tissue expansion and microvascular surgery. These procedures can help restore the patient’s appearance and function, allowing them to lead a more normal life.

However, patient-specific implants and procedures are expensive, rendering them inaccessible for people from weaker sections.

Amirthalingam says 3D printing has emerged as a viable and cost effective, net-shape manufacturing process for low volume production of complex body implants with specific custom-made designs. Extensive research activities are already being carried out in IIT Madras to commercialise this technology for printing patient-specific implants in stainless steel, Ti-6Al-4V and Co-Cr-Mo alloys.

Custom implants

Using in-house algorithms, a patient’s MRI/CT scan data is converted to printable CAD format and custom implants are printed from medical-grade titanium using an indigenously-built laser powder bed facility in IIT Madras. This #Right2Face initiative aims to help poor and needy patients with patient-specific custom maxillofacial implants to treat black fungus patients, he said.

Karthik Balaji, CEO, ZorioX Innovation labs, said, post-Covid there has been an increase in the number of black fungus cases. To save the lives of the patient, a lot of facial bones had to be removed. These patients are mostly breadwinners of the family and are now confined within four walls because of their facial deformity.

The IIT Madras team is able to print the implant exactly to match the patients’ face. The institute is among the first to print such implants for black fungus patients specifically, the release said.