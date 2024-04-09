The Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) has been designated as the Nodal Centre for the ‘Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START)‘ programme by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), stated an official release on Tuesday.

The START programme, a brainchild of ISRO, offers an introductory-level online training platform. Encompassing a vast spectrum of space science research areas, including planetary exploration, astronomy, heliophysics, atmospheric science, and microgravity research. This initiative promises to ignite the curiosity of aspiring scientists and engineers. Under the START programme, GUJCOST will host live classes, serving as the central hub for knowledge dissemination. Additionally, four Regional Science Centres located in Rajkot, Patan, Bhavnagar, and Bhuj will play a pivotal role in coordinating and facilitating the programme, thereby amplifying its reach across the region.

The inaugural online programme, themed “Exploration of Solar System,” is open for registrations, with the deadline set for April 19. Scheduled to kick off on April 24 and continue until May 10, 2024, this programme promises to offer a comprehensive understanding of the solar system’s intricacies, the release added.