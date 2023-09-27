Mylab Discovery Solutions, a leading innovator in healthcare diagnostics, announced an advancement in newborn screening (NBS) by introducing its patent-pending Point-of-Care Device named MyNeoShield for newborn screening.

Mylab stated that the device is set to transform the landscape of newborn healthcare by making screening faster, more accessible, and more affordable, ultimately saving lives and preventing lifelong illnesses. The device supports all seven tests done for newborn screening globally.

Mylab stated in a press release that traditionally, newborn screening has been a complex process involving the collection of samples from newborns, their transportation to centralized testing centres, and a wait time of up to a day or more for results. This time-consuming process posed significant logistical challenges, especially in remote or underserved areas, because the doctors only have 48 hours to take any action. Additionally, the high cost of specialized equipment made it difficult for smaller healthcare facilities, like nursing homes, to offer these critical tests.

“ This innovative device brings the power of newborn screening directly to healthcare providers, allowing for quick and efficient testing at the point of care. With Mylab’s device, newborn screening results can be obtained within just 4 hours on the spot compared to traditional techniques that take up to 24 hours post sample receipt which may take additional 48-72 hours. This rapid turnaround time ensures that any potential health issues are identified and addressed promptly,” Mylab added.

Smaller healthcare facilities, including nursing homes and clinics, can offer newborn screening without expensive equipment or extensive resources. Even in rural or remote areas, babies can receive the care they need right from birth.

“ Early detection of conditions through newborn screening is crucial. It can prevent mental retardation; mortality and lifelong illnesses that could otherwise be easily prevented with timely intervention. Mylab’s device empowers healthcare providers to make a significant impact on the well-being of newborns,” Mylabd added.

Hasmukh Rawal, Co-founder and Managing Director of Mylab, said, “At Mylab, we are deeply committed to advancing healthcare through innovation and accessibility. Our Point-of-Care Device for Newborn Screening is a testament to that commitment. By making screening faster and more accessible, we aim to save lives and ensure that every child has the opportunity for a healthy and promising future.”