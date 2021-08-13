Wockhardt to produce Sputnik V and Sputnik Light

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
Drugmaker Wockhardt has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce and supply Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines against Covid-19.
The agreement was reached with Enso Healthcare (part of Enso Group), RDIF's co-ordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India, Wockhardt said, without giving details.
About two months ago, Wockhardt Group Founder Chairman Dr Habil Khorakiwala had told BusinessLine that a vaccine deal was in the offing in India. The drugmaker already makes the AstraZeneca vaccine in the United Kingdom. On the Sputnik deal, Dr Khorakiwala said they would be contributing towards providing a global supply of the two-dose Sputnik V and the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccines.
Vinay Maloo, Chairman of Enso Healthcare added that the partnership would facilitate large- scale manufacturing of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light. Recently, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF had also announced its partnership with Serum Institute of India.
Sputnik V is developed by the Gamaleya Institute and RDIF has multiple alliances in India to make 850 million doses a year to supply different countries. Local production is being done by Hetero, Virchow Biotech, Panacea Biotec, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma and Shilpa Medicare. RDIF’s alliance with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories covers 250 million doses.
Till date, Sputnik V has been registered in 69 countries globally with a total population of over 3.7 billion people. Sputnik V demonstrates 83.1 percent efficacy against the Delta variant ofcoronavirus - higher than many other vaccines, the note said. It is also 94.4 percent effective against hospitalisations.
