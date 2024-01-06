Motorsport fans are in for big disappointment as Formula E has cancelled the fourth Round of the Season 10 race scheduled to be held on February 10 in Hyderabad.

The cancellation comes following a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), under the control of the Telangana Government, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement, said a statement by Formula E.

The four-year contract with Formula E was inked by the previous BRS Government with the first race held last year, but things went off track when the regime changed. In a hard hitting statement, Formula E Operations (FEO) said it has been left with no choice other than to formally give notice to MAUD that it is in breach of contract. It is also mulling legal action.

DISAPPOINTED

“We are extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India. We know that hosting an official motorsport world championship race is an important and prestigious occasion for Hyderabad and the whole country, “ Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E said in a statement.

The President of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Akbar Ebrahim, and his team have been incredibly supportive in bringing Formula E back to Hyderabad. They share our disappointment in the decision of the Telangana Government,” he added.

Economic Impact

There could be an economic impact of the cancellation. “It is deeply frustrating that we cannot build on the success of the inaugural race last year, which delivered almost $84m in positive economic impact to the region. We are also disappointed for our major Indian partners, particularly Mahindra and Tata Communications,’‘ Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E said.

“Racing in Hyderabad was important to showcase the benefits of adopting electric vehicles in a market where pollution from vehicle engines has a massive impact on public health and the environment,’‘ he added.

Other host cities confirmed on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar for Season 10 include Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin, Monaco and London. The season begins on January 13 with the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix.

Government silent

The State Government, however, has not yet responded to the cancellation of the event. In a tweet, K T Rama Rao, former IR & Industries Minister and Executive President of BRS, termed the cancellation of the race as “regressive’ for the development of the State.

“Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our city and country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India,” Rao said. The KCR government had also timed a week-long EV Summit to coincide with the Formula E race, showcasing Hyderabad as an attractive investment destination.