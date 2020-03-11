Cancelling or delaying the Tokyo games is inconceivable, says Japanese Minister

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
A postponement or delay to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo is inconceivable, the Japanese minister responsible for the games said, responding to comments made by a member of the organising committee which suggested a possible delay of up to two years as the coronavirus continues to spread.
“With the star athletes in the middle of preparations for this event which happens only once every four years, a cancellation or delay to the Tokyo games is inconceivable,” Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto said in a parliamentary committee. “A delay is not under consideration.”
Hashimoto was responding to questions about a Wall Street Journal report in which Haruyuki Takahashi, a member of the executive board for the Japanese organising committee, suggested that while a cancellation was unlikely, the games could be delayed by one or two years, if unable to be held as scheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Hashimoto did, however, acknowledge that the final decision rests with the International Olympic Committee. She herself is a former Olympic athlete who appeared in multiple summer and winter games.
The remarks are the latest in a series of back-and-forth statements between the various groups involved in organising the games.
Hashimoto said earlier this month a delay was theoretically possible, leading IOC President Thomas Bach to deny any discussion or a delay or cancellation had taken place.
Japan has taken increasingly bold steps to attempt to contain the coronavirus, so far limiting infections to fewer than 600, but as the virus spreads across multiple nations, the decision may no longer rest on the state of the contagion in the country.
Japan has previously said the end of May may mark a key stage for a decision. The Olympic Games have not been cancelled since the summer of 1944, when they were called off due to Second World War.
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
As it reduces price for home-buyers, sellers hope to sell more, clear inventories
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
Evaluate the co-payment clause, often buried among the terms & conditions, with care
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...