Guyana stun champs Knight Riders; St Kitts start with win in Hero CPL

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) dealt a big blow in the opening match of the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a nine-run win over defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).
TKR who won all 12 matches in 2020 edition were humbled by GAW by nine runs. TKR won the toss and put the GAW into bat and despite Shimron Hetmyer’s 50 they were able to restrict their opponents to 142/7.
In reply, GAW went even better by restricting TKR to 133 as Romario Shepherd (3/15) and Man-of-the-Match Odean Smith, who scored 24 while batting, snared two for 10 in two overs.
GAW began well and then the hard hitting Odean Smith at No. 3 maximised the PowerPlay overs with 24 runs from 15 balls. GAW were well-served by vice-captain Hetmyer (54) who anchored the innings and slammed lusty blows to score the first 2021 Hero CPL fifty.
Early in their innings TKR seemed on track to pull off a win but the loss of both Sunil Narine and Bravo to the bowling of Imran Tahir put the brakes on and they lost wickets at regular intervals. TKR were 78/5 after 12 overs and just did not recover.
Match 1: Scores:
GAW: 142 / 7 (S Hetmyer 54, O Smith 24, S Narine 2/17, Akeal Hosein 2/17)
TKR: 133/9 (D Ramdhin 28, R Shepherd 3/15, O Smith 2/10, Imran Tahir 2/15)
Result: GAW win by nine runs.
Man of the match: Odean Smith (GAW)
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKN) got their campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 21-run win over the Barbados Royals (BR), who won the toss and elected to field.
Patriots were 38 for three, the loss of wickets including Chris Gayle, but a superb 115-run partnership in 70 balls between DJ Bravo (47 not out) and Sherfane Rutherford (53) ensured a solid 175 for 5 in 20 overs. Fabian Allen picked 15 in seven balls late in the innings.
The Patriots’ bowlers then delivered a fine bowling performance and were n ever in danger against the Barbados batsmen. The Barbados openers were gone in the first three overs. Through the middle over the Patriots tightened their grip.
Shai Hope gave some hope with a 44 but his dismissal spelt disaster despite some late effort by Azam Khan. Patriots closed with a dominant win.
Match 2: Scores:
SKN: 175/5 (S Rutherford 53, Dwayne Bravo 47, O Thomas 3/22)
BR: 154/ 7 (S Hope 44, Azam Khan 28, S Cottrell 2/38, D Drakes 2/13)
Result: SKN win by 21 runs
Man of the match: Sherfane Rutherford (SKN)
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...