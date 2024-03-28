The opening day of the IPL season was watched by 16.8 crore unique viewers on TV said Disney Star, the official broadcaster, quoting BARC data. It added that Day 1 registered a watch time of 1,276 crore minutes, which it said was the highest ever for the opening day of any IPL season.

“The 17th season of TATA IPL, also witnessed the highest-ever peak TV concurrency for an IPL Opening Day, with 6.1 Crore viewers watching the broadcast simultaneously on the Disney Star network,” the statement added.

A Star Sports Spokesperson said, “This is a monumental achievement, made possible by fans’ love for Star Sports and an unwavering commitment of the network to ‘serving fans’. This growth is a reaffirmation of the incomparable capacity of live Cricket to aggregate audiences on TV and provides a blockbuster start to the tournament. We will continue to enrich the magic of one of the world’s biggest sporting events to take forward the launch momentum and deliver unprecedented viewership.”

The Opening Day programming of IPL 2024 featured 8 of the 10 captains for the 17th season, in what was an “unfiltered account of the IPL captains’ expectations”

“The record-breaking TV viewership on the Opening Day comes on the back of an incredible lead-up to the 17th season which attracted more than 24.5 Crore unique viewers till a week prior to the start of the tournament,” the broadcaster added.

The Star Nahi Far initiative which seeks to bring fans closer to their favourite superstars from the world of Cricket witnessed incredible turnouts across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, helping galvanise fans across the country, it added.

Star Sports has IPL in 4K with Atmos sound across major DTH platforms. To make this IPL inclusive, it has also launched a special feed for the differently abled, with descriptive commentary and sign language interpretation, for the visually impaired, Deaf, or Hard-of-Hearing fans.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit