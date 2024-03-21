For the upcoming 2024 season of the Indian Premier League, JioCinema has roped in 18 sponsors and 250 advertisers. JioCinema is the digital streaming partner for the upcoming season.

Fantasy sports platform, Dream11 is the copresenting sponsor, while Tata Motors, PayZapp by HDFC Bank, SBI, Cred, AMFI, Upstox, Charged by Thumbs Up, Britannia, Pepsi, Parle products, Google Pixel, Haier, Jindal Steel, Vodafone, Dalmia Cements, Kamla Pasand and Rapido are the associate sponsors. In its press release, JioCinema further added that it is in advanced discussions with multiple other brands which could also come on board as associate sponsors before IPL even begins on March 22.

FMCG brands Britannia, Parle Products, Mars chocolates, Tata Consumer Products, and Havmor Ice Cream have come on board to advertise on the platform. From the automobile category brands like Maruti, Apollo Tyres, Ashok Leyland, and JK Tyres are also on board.

From the finance sector, brands like PayZapp by HDFC Bank, SBI, Cred, AMFI, ICICI Mutual Fund, and LIC have also purchased ad slots.

JioCinema claims that there has been a sharp increase in digital advertising this time around. “The sharp increase in interest for advertising on digital not only stems from increased efforts by JioCinema to remove major barriers to advertising, but also its world-class presentation of the marquee T20 league,” it noted in its press release. The press release further added that FMCG and auto brands that usually favour advertising in the linear medium have upped their digital spends.

“While last year showed us digital came of age, this season of the TATA IPL is telling us a story that digital is going to be everyone’s primary choice, be it for viewing or advertising. It is beyond doubt that India now prefers watching the TATA IPL on their mobile devices and Connected TVs and advertisers have skewed their spends towards where the consumers are,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “The aggressive innovation that we are bringing to the TATA IPL viewing experience, coupled with the efforts we have invested in removing barriers to advertising on digital and democratising it, promises digital ad spending to only head on an upwards trajectory from here every season.”