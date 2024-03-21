Arun Icecreams, a leading ice cream brand in South India, has announced a partnership with Sunrisers Hyderabad as the official ice cream partner for the T20 Cup 2024 season. Through the collaboration, Arun Icecreams seeks to reinforce its presence in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets.

As part of the collaboration, the Arun Icecreams logo will be prominently displayed on the lead helmets and caps of Sunrisers Hyderabad players throughout the T20 Cup 2024 season. The visibility will enhance the brand’s reach and recognition among cricket fans across the country, a company release said.