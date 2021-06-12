Lahiri makes cut at Palmetto despite string of bogeys

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Anirban Lahiri managed to stay afloat to make the cut despite a disappointing finish in the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree.
Lahiri, who shot 69 in the first round, managed a 2-over 73 despite three bogeys in the last four holes, to total even par 142 and make the cut, which fell at 1-over. Lahiri, who was T-31st after the first round, dropped to T-44 in. Ridgeland, South Carolina.
Despite his start-stop-start form, Lahiri has missed more cuts than he has deserved to. But this time around, he would have heaved a sigh of relief after being inside the Top-20 at one point. He had a up-and-down day with four birdies against six bogeys. Lahiri, starting from the 10th tee, bogeyed the 13th and 14th, but immediately recovered with three birdies in a row from 15th to 17th.
Taking the turn at 1-under, he again dropped a shot on the 10th, but made. up on the third. Then came the avalanche of bogeys on the sixth, eighth and ninth. He did have a fine run of three birdies, but his iron play and approaches left him a lot of work to do to make pars, which he often missed from between 10-15 feet.
Chesson Hadley shot 5-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead over the World No. 1 Dustin Johnson. Hadley was at 11-under 131, his lowest total through 36 holes since 2016.
Brooks Koepka struggled for a second straight round and missed the cut after a 73 left him at 3 over.
Johnson, five shots behind Hadley, was tied for the lead through 17 holes, but then drove the ball into a thick, deeply rooted patch of tall grass and after taking an unplayable lie, he ended with a double-bogey for a 68 and is 9-under 133.
American Tain Lee, in just his third career PGA TOUR event, was third at 7-under after a 68. Lee had to qualify for all three of his PGA TOUR starts.
A group of six that included Harris English and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen, were five shots behind at 6-under. First-round leader Wes Roach followed his opening 64, with a 77 to fall 10 shots behind Hadley.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...