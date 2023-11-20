Disney+ Hotstar set a new viewership record during the World Cup finals. The platform saw 5.9 crore peak concurrent viewers tuning in to watch the match between India and Australia.

The platform achieved peak concurrency of 3.5 crore viewers during India vs Pakistan match, which was followed by 4.3 crore peak concurrent viewers during the India vs New Zealand match. In the India vs South Africa match, 4.4 crore viewers peak concurrent viewers tuned in and, most recently, the platform achieved a peak concurrency of 5.3 viewers during the semi-finals between India and New Zealand.

In a statement, Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar India, said: “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be remembered not just for its sporting excellence, but for the incredible passion it ignited among fans. With a staggering 5.9 crore concurrent viewers tuning in on Disney+ Hotstar for the final — almost twice as high as any peak concurrency record set before the tournament — the unwavering support of Indian cricket fans has consistently propelled us to new heights in live sports streaming. It has been a privilege matching their zeal with our innovation.”

Following the success of the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Disney+ Hotstar recently announced that Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, will be made accessible to all mobile users without the need to subscribe.