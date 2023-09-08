Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has emerged as the biggest opener in terms of Hindi films at the box office, setting a new record. As per trade analysts, the movie earned ₹65.50 crore in terms of net box office collections at the domestic box office on the first day. Overall, the movie grossed ₹129.6 crore worldwide on Friday. With the flick being released close on the heels of blockbuster Gadar 2, analysts believe the September quarter will be the best for the industry in the post-Covid era.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X that Jawan has created history by shattering all previous records for Hindi films, and its opening collections were even 19 per cent higher than SRK’s earlier released movie Pathaan.

Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President, Elara Capital, said, “Jawan is expected to maintain strong momentum in the coming days. Overall, Hindi box office collections are expected to be 25-30 per cent higher compared to pre-Covid levels in the second quarter of FY 24. We expect the September quarter to be the best in the post-Covid era for the Hindi box office.”

Multiplex players said the movie has seen traction across the country.

Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR INOX, said, “The action-packed spectacle has a truly national appeal and is catering to a larger market with its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. The film has been released at a time when the industry is seeing its glorious days with consumers going out to cinemas in huge numbers. If the unprecedented audience response is anything to go by, we are confident that Jawan would not only be the biggest film of this year but would end up adding immense strength to the cinema ecosystem.”

Bhuvnesh Mendiratta, COO of Miraj Entertainment Ltd added, “We witnessed footfalls of around 1.25 lakh at our cinemas on the opening day alone. The strong bookings for the entire weekend further highlight the movie’s incredible popularity. Following the success of Gadar 2, Jawan has ignited a fervour in the industry, and is poised to become the biggest blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema.”

