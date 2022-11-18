Chennai, Nov 18

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the State has attracted significant investments from within and outside the country in the past 15 months .

“The state government will extend all support to industry in order to make Tamil Nada a top place in industrial development,” he said while speaking at the valedictory function of the centenary celebrations of The Employers Federation of Southern India (EFSI), the oldest employers’ body established in 1920.

While assuring his support to all stakeholders, Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s growth would rise to a level never seen before if the government, industrialists, and employees worked together. “This is the objective of our government and we are moving in that direction,” he added.

Lauding EFSI’s journey, he said the Federation, with more than 10 lakh members, was making a significant contribution to the growth of the industry in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister also released a coffee table book titled “Collaboration, Trust and Harmony” brought out by EFSI, highlighting its journey towards promoting industrial harmony. A Krishnamoorthy, group chairman, of Amalgamations Group, received the first copy.