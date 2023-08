Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of Chennai-based TVS Motor Company, was sworn in as a member-trustee of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board on Sunday.

TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam administered the oath to Venu at Bangaru Vakili inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Venkateswara temple.

In his early 30s, Venu is said to be the youngest of all member trustees who have made it to the board in recent decades.