Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for State government employees, teachers and pensioners ahead of the general elections.

The hike that will benefits nearly 16 lakh government employees, teachers and pensioners will be calculated from January 1.

After the hike, the DA will increase to 50 per cent from 46 per cent and lead to an additional expenditure of ₹2,587.91 crore for the exchequer, according to a release.