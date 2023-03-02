The Tamil Nadu government has appointed the Managing Director, Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (ELCOT) as Grievance Redressal Officer, to address the grievances of telecom-related issues and Right of Way (RoW) portal issues in the State, says a Government Order.

The government has allocated matters relating to telecom infrastructure to ELCOT for better monitoring. This includes all matters relating to the issue of Right of Way (RoW) for Telecom Infrastructure in the State (Underground (cables)/Overground (Towers)). grievances, issues, queries, modification, integration/increasing server space/speed of single window RoW Portal, integrating popular payment gateways, integrating with GatiShakti Sanchar Portal of DoT through Application Programming Interface (API), enabling 5G applications Forms.

Further, all meetings relating to RoW issues conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India and its monitoring at State level in coordination with Department of Telecommunications, Tamil Nadu Licensed Service Area, District Collectors and Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation will be monitored by Elcot MD.

He will look into all petitions/requests/grievances received from TSPs/IPs/General Public on erection/removal of Cell phone towers and telecom infrastructure in the capacity of Grievance Redressal Officer. All matters relating to usage of Call Before-U-Dig (CBuD) Mobile App, any other issues related to Right of Way, Telecom Infrastructure, Single Window Clearance (RoW) Portal and matters relating to 5G roll-out will be monitored by Elcot MD.

Elcot MD is directed to take hold of all the records relating to the above subjects hitherto dealt with by the Information Technology and Digital Services Department for taking further action, the order said.