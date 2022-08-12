TSRTC to parade down nostalgia lane with antique Albion bus

Many a vintage wheel is preserved at the Bus Bhavan of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) – but the pride of place is reserved for the 19-seater Albion Bus imported from London that was commissioned into service in the year 1932 .

Citizens of Hyderabad can now see this antique bus during a unique bus parade on August 13. As part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu (Independence Day) celebrations, TSRTC is organising the procession of buses at Tank Bund at 4 pm on Saturday.

Fun parade

It promises to be a fun parade with a music band, motorcycle cavalcade, and glimpses of the cultural heritage of Telangana.

The parade will be flagged off from the Rotary Park at Vivekananda Statue and will end at Ambedkar Statue. More than 1,000 public, public transport patrons, TSRTC staff and others will also join in the parade.

“This unique event is organised to celebrate Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaala and mark the occasion that will reinforce TSRTC contributions to the state and people of Telangana,” Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy, Chairman TSRTC and VC Sajjanar MD, TSRTC, said.

Describing the star attraction, he said, “The Albion Bus was in service during the years starting 1932 when TSRTC was called Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department with a seating capacity of 19, which is still a pride for the corporation.’‘

Spirit of the freedom

This parade will symbolically reinforce the corporation’s commitment to the service of people in the State and continuously uphold the spirit of freedom in the years to come, he stated.

In addition to the parade, the TSRTC has also located and roped in two of the oldest surviving employees of the corporation and invited them to join the 75 years Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu celebrations at Bus Bhavan on August 15. The two had worked in NSRRTD ((Nizam State Rail & Road Transport Department), which is now known as TSRTC.

RTC in Telangana State was first established as NSR-RTD (Nizam State Rail & Road Transport Department), a wing of Nizam State Railway in the erstwhile Hyderabad State, in 1932, with 27 buses and 166 employees.