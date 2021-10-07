TVS Motor launches Jupiter 125cc scooter

Scripting a survival
Leading two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor has introduced its new Jupiter 125cc scooter, at a starting price of ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in a move to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing 125cc scooter segment.
The company has been selling NTorq in the 125cc segment and the new Jupiter will be its second product in this segment which has seen numerous launches in recent months due to an increasing preference for powerful scooters among young buyers.
According to industry estimates, the 125cc segment accounts for about 36 per cent of the scooter market and the sporty category, where TVS has been selling NTorq, accounts for about 14 per cent in the 125 cc segment.
“Since its inception in 2013, TVS Jupiter has been one of the most admired scooters in the country with several first-in-segment features. The scooter customer of today seeks offerings that are aligned to their personal growth. We are confident that TVS Jupiter 125 will be a great fit for such evolving needs,” said K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company.
The new Jupiter 125cc comes with a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled 124.8 cc engine, which will churn a maximum power of 6 kW @ 6500 rpm and torque of 10.5 Nm @ 4,500 rpm.
Also see: TVS Motor ties with Tata Power for electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure
It comes with the largest under-seat storage of 33-litre capacity; it is the first scooter to fit two full-face helmets. The longest seat in the segment accompanies larger front leg space. The Ecothrust Fuel injection (ETFi) technology will deliver superior mileage, better start-ability, refinement, and durability while TVS intelliGO will enhance riding comfort, mileage, and reduce emissions by intelligent switching off of the engine during long idling like traffic signals and other transient stops, said a company statement.
“With TVS Jupiter 125, we have created a robust offering with many firsts to its credit. The progressive neo-masculine styling and features reinforce the premiumisation journey of the scooter customer. TVS Jupiter 125 will confidently continue TVS Jupiter’s legacy and create its own space,” said Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company.
Other features include external fuel fill in the front, side stand indicator & engine inhibitor, all-in-one lock and mobile charger with front glove box.
The Jupiter 125 will be available in drum, drum alloy and disc variants. It will come in 4 colours — orange, blue, white and grey.
