Leading two-wheeler Maker TVS Motor Company and Germany’s superbike maker BMW Motorrad announced the start of production of BMW’s electric two-wheeler CE 02 at the former’s manufacturing unit at Hosur, marking the expansion of the partnership between the two companies.

The Hosur-built electric two-wheeler CE 02, which was unveiled by BMW in July this year for the global market, is expected to be formally launched first for the European market early next year. It is likely to be priced at 8,500 euros. The launch plans for the Indian market will be announced later.

“The win-win partnership between the TVS Motor Company-BMW continues to get stronger. We have already produced five superbikes in the ICE segment as part of our association. Now in the EV segment, we have jointly designed, developed, and industrialised the first EV — BMW CE 02 together at our Hosur plant,” said K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO of TVS Motor Company Ltd at the Hosur factory.

The commencement of production of electric scooter CE O2 is part of the enhancement of the two companies’ decade-old association to the electric mobility segment. Two years ago, the partners announced that they would come out with electric two-wheelers for urban youth globally.

For young buyers

Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad said that the new electric two-wheeler CE 02 was developed with a view to target young buyers globally. The product, which is powered by an 11-kW electric motor, is positioned in the low-voltage EV market and comes with a range offer of 56 miles (about 90 km).

He said the average travel in the commuter segment is 16 miles and it would increase to 20-30 miles. So, the range offered in CE 02 is more than adequate for urban commuting. CE 02 is the second electric model in BMW Motorrad’s E2W line-up. It has already been selling a more expensive electric scooter CE 04 (which offers a driving range of 130 km).

As part of the e-mobility focus, the two companies intend to focus on designing and producing electric two-wheelers in the low-voltage segment, while high-voltage electric products will be produced by BMW. Low-voltage EVs, designed jointly by the two, are expected to be manufactured at TVS Motor Company’s factory. TVS has established a battery assembly unit at its Hosur campus.

Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company has emerged as the second largest electric two-wheeler brand in India with the growing sales momentum for its electric e-scooter iQube. The joint development focus on e-mobility is also expected to help TVS Motor’s EV business going forward.

Next E2W

TVS Motor Company’s next E2W — TVS X, is expected to hit the market by this year-end. The born-electric product, a crossover electric two-wheeler, will target Gen Z and millennials and is expected to help the company strengthen its EV play.

TVS Motor also announced the rollout of the 1,50,000th unit of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series of bikes from the Hosur factory, which produces about 12 per cent of the German auto maker’s global production.

(This correspondent was in Hosur at the invitation of the company)

