The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday said that it has certified nearly 150 railway stations across the country as Eat Right Stations. This is part of the food safety authority’s Eat Right movement which focuses on ensuring safe, hygienic and nutritious food options across colleges, institutions, workplaces and even hospitals among others.

Significant milestone

“Till date 150 railway stations across the country have been certified as Eat Right Stations, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of the Eat Right India movement, ensuring safe, hygienic and nutritious food options for millions of passengers who traverse the country’s vast railway network,” the official statement added.

Stations that have been certified as “Eat Right stations” include railway stations in New Delhi, Varanasi, Kolkata, Ujjain, Ayodhya Cantt, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kozhikode, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Vadodra, Mysuru City and Bhopal. It also includes Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal and Chennai’s Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

“Six pioneering metro stations across the country have also joined the effort and have been accredited as Eat Right Stations. Among these are Metro Stations at Noida Sector 51, Esplanade (Kolkata), IIT Kanpur, Botanical Garden (Noida) and Noida Electronic City Metro Station,”FSSAI added.

The food safety authority said this initiative will not only benefit passengers but also empower food vendors at railway stations. By adhering to food safety and hygiene standards, they gain credibility and attract more customers, ultimately boosting their livelihoods, it added.

“FSSAI remains committed to further expand the “Eat Right Station” program. The aim is to encompass all major railway stations and Metro stations, ensuring every passenger, regardless of their destination, can enjoy safe and healthy food options throughout their journey,” it added.

