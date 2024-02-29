The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a special committee to monitor the progress of MoUs and investments attracted during the recently held Global Invewstor’s Meet (GIM) 2024.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa will be the committee’s chairman; Chief Secretary the Co-Chairman and Industries Secretary will be the Member-Convener. There will be 14 other members, including Managing Director and CEO of Guidance. All the major departments, including the power and pollution control board, will be represented in the committee, says a government Order issued by the Industries Secretary V Arun Roy.

At the GIM 2024 held on January 7 and 8, a total of 631 MoUs were signed with an investment commitment of ₹6.64 lakh crore and creation of total employment opportunities for 26.90 lakh persons from these investments.

The investment covers diverse sectors, including advanced electronic goods manufacturing, green energy, non-leather shoes, motor vehicles, electric vehicles, aerospace and defence, data centres, Global Capability Centre and IT, the order said.