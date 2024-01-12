Grand Mercure hotel and the GIFT City Club are the first two entities in GIFT City campus in Gujarat who have got liquor license under the relaxed Prohibition laws.

Tapan Ray, the Group CEO and MD of GIFT City, told media persons on the sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat summit on Thursday that both the entities currently operating out of the GIFT City campus have been given license by the new committee formed to provide liquor licenses. “Till now two applications have come and both of them have been approved. The five star hotel Grand Mercure and GIFT City Club,” Ray said. Grand Mercure is the only hotel functional in GIFT City while GIFT City Club is a premium business club in the campus.

Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat summit on December 22 2023, the state government had relaxed the liquor norms permitting wine and dine facility in GIFT City campus.

When asked, if Global CEOs, who participated in the closed door meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at GIFT City on Wednesday as part of Vibrant Gujarat summit, were served liquor, Ray denied it. “Neither did they want, nor were they served,” he added.