The domestic wholesale (dispatches to dealers) of two-wheelers saw a mixed trend in December compared with the same month last year.

Market leader Hero MotoCorp dispatched 3,81,365 units of motorcycles and scooters in December, up two per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared with 3,74,485 units in December 2021.

The company said it is optimistic about the future sales, especially with the upcoming marriage and festival season in many parts of the country.

Bullish on demand

With consumer sentiment improving on account of favourable macro-economic indicators, the company expects positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter onwards, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company’s sales grew 10 per cent in December to 1,61,369 units (1,46,763 units).

However, ‘ Himalayan’ maker Royal Enfield reported a decline of eight per cent YoY to 59,821 units during the month against 65,187 units in December 2021.

“After launching some best in class products like the Scram 411, Hunter 350, we are now geared up to launch our most awaited cruiser - Super Meteor 650. We are looking forward to some of the most exciting motorcycles from Royal Enfield’s stable making their debut,” B Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said.

Suzuki Motorcycle India too reported 26 per cent growth in domestic sales to 40,905 units in December (2,549 units).

“In December 2022, we recorded an overall sale of 63,912 units, which translated to a tremendous year-on-year monthly growth of 25 per cent compared to the same month last year...the company exported 23,007 units from India. This is the highest ever monthly export sales reported by the company till date,” Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said.

