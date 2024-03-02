Former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain is in for more trouble as Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena gave nod to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to probe charges of extortion against him.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had filed a complaint alleging that Jain had demanded ₹10 crore as “protection money” when he was lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case.

LG Saxena approved the CBI inquiry against Jain under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, said government sources. Jain had served as Home Minister in the cabinet of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The LG has also forwarded the case to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action.

Saxena on February 9 sanctioned a CBI probe against former Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Raj Kumar, for allegedly extorting money at the behest of Jain and Sandeep Goel, the former DG of Tihar Jail. The CBI has sought sanction for prosecution of the officer from the Delhi LG which is mandatory before filling chargesheet in the case.

Jain has been accused by Sukesh Chandrashekhar of taking ₹10 crore as protection money in multiple installments between 2018 and 2021.

The conman had also alleged that IPS officer Sandeep Goel and Mukesh Prasad had extorted ₹12.50 crore from him in multiple transactions spread from 2019 to 2022.