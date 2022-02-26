Ukraine crisis: India abstains from voting on UNSC resolution that deplores Russia’s “aggression”

Russia vetoed the resolution that asked Moscow to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine

By abstaining from a UN Security Council resolution on the Ukraine crisis, India retained the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy, official sources said on Saturday.

Russia vetoed the resolution that asked Moscow to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops.

The sources said India has been deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and maintained its consistent, steadfast and balanced position on the matter that dialogue is the only answer to settle differences and disputes.

They said India has been in touch with all sides urging parties concerned to return to the negotiating table.

The UNSC draft resolution deplored in the strongest terms Russia's “aggression” against Ukraine and demanded that Russia immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all its troops.

While abstaining from the voting, India issued an 'Explanation of Vote' after the vote in which it called for "return to the path of diplomacy".

The sources said India called for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state and pitched for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.

They said India called on all member states to honour principles of international law and the UN Charter, as these provide a constructive way forward.