UPL, Oro Agri tie-up to distribute biosolution

UPL, a sustainable agricultural solutions company, has entered into an agreement with Oro Agri, a unit of sustainable agri inputs company Rovensa, for the co-distribution and development of the biosolution Orange Oil.

Oro Agri developed Orange Oil as a residue-free biosolution with fungicidal, insecticidal and acaricidal functions.

Registered in over 30 countries, Orange Oil is available in more than 140 crop and pest combinations

UPL will co-distribute Oro Agri’s 60 g/L solo Orange Oil bioprotection formulation from next year. Oro Agri will continue to supply existing customers while UPL will use its global distribution network to access new markets and customer base.

UPL and Oro Agri will also collaborate to develop, register and market new and existing Orange Oil formulations.

The agreement is part of UPL’s OpenAg commitment to build a collaborative global network within the industry and beyond.

Eric van Innis, CEO of Rovensa, said the agreement with UPL will widen the reach of flagship products globally.

Mike Frank, President and COO, UPL, said the collaboration with Oro Agri reflects the growing strength and opportunities of the biosolutions market