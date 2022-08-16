Mother Dairy hikes milk prices due to increased input costs

Mother Dairy is raising the prices of milk by ₹ 2/litre with effect from August 17, in response to increase in input costs.

It said that the new prices will be applicable for all milk variants. For instance, A 500 ml pack of full cream milk will cost ₹31 (earlier ₹30) and one litre pack of full cream will now cost ₹61 (from earlier ₹59) in the Delhi-NCR region

Surge in input costs

The company said that this is being done in response to a surge in varied input costs which have increased multi-fold during the last 5 months. “It added that the farm prices of raw milk have firmed up by 10-11 per cent in the said period. Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise during the same time due to the heatwave observed earlier in the country, and on account of the extended summer season,” it added.

However, the company said, it is only partially passing on the impact of the surge in input costs to consumers, keeping in mind the interests of both the stakeholders – consumers and farmers.

“It is important to note that Mother Dairy passes around 75-80% of the sales realisation from milk, towards its procurement. Mother Dairy has consistently worked towards providing remunerative prices to the milk producers, thereby ensuring the sustainability of dairying and availability of quality milk,” the statement added.

This is the second time in this year that Mother Dairy is hiking prices in response to the inflationary pressures.