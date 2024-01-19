Digital transformation solutions company UST has set up water treatment plants in the villages of Mithrakary and Oorukary in the low-lying Kuttanad region in Keraka’s Alappuzha district. Residents in the villages have been grappling with a potential health crisis, reportedly resulting from lack of access to potable water in what is often described as the rice bowl of Kerala.

Adopt A Village

The water treatment facility set up under the aegis of the CSR team of UST Kochi as part of its ‘Adopt A Village’ programme comprises a well, pre-filtration and chlorination tank, iron and unwanted minerals filter, reverse osmosis (RO) process, carbon filter, UV filter, supply tank and plant room. Beneficiaries from the two villages attended the switch-on ceremony where the plants were handed over to local committees for operation and maintenance, a company spokesman said here.

1,500 beneficiary families

He said the plants will now be the source of water for drinking, cooking, and other domestic purposes for at least 5,000 persons from 1,000 families of Mithrakary and 2,500 persons from 500 families in Oorukary. Among those present at the switch-on ceremony were Prasanth Subramanian, CSR Ambassador, UST Kochi; CSR leads Deepa Chandran, Shine Varghese, Deepesh Chandran and Manoj Muralidharan; and panchayat members of the two villages.

May extend CSR cover

Subramanian said the CSR initiative was conceived and implemented to help the local communities tide over the acute water shortage crisis they have been facing for more than a decade.

“UST is glad concerted efforts by its CSR team under the leadership of Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer, and Smita Sharma, Global CSR Head, have fond a viable solution.”

The spokesman quoted members of the beneficiary communities as saying they are grateful to UST and its CSR team for helping resolve the crisis situation plaguing Mithrakary and Oorukary and the many families living there. UST has lined up measures to extend further support by conducting health camps in the villages, apart from lending educational support. Going forward, the company plans adopt other villages in Kuttanad as part of its CSR initiatives, he said.