Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), a joint collaboration between Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh, on Wednesday announced the signing of social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. DCA is known for managing managing top-tier talent such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday among others.

Kim Sharma, EVP-New Media, DCA shared her excitement, stating, “Orry represents the epitome of the modern-day influencer dynamic with his creativity and forward-thinking. We are delighted to welcome him to our family at DCA. This association not only strengthens our presence in influencer marketing but also fosters trust in us.”

“With this new chapter, fans can expect groundbreaking collaborations, innovative projects, and unparalleled creativity, as he continues to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape,” Sharma said.