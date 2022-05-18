Disney+ with ads will keep breaks for four minutes per hour

Disney Plus is planning to roll out an ad-supported plan later this year. The streaming service will limit ads for four minutes on movies or shows that last an hour or less, according to reports from Variety and The Wall Street Journal.

According to The Verge report, NBC’s Peacock streams no more than five minutes of ads for every one hour, while HBO Max streams four minutes of ads per hour. Disney Plus’ planned number of ads even outranked Disney-owned Hulu, which runs around nine to 12 ads in one hour.

Disney Plus has a cautious approach in deciding the content of ads, The Verge reported. The company is not just cutting out ads with adult themes, including alcohol and politics; it would not accept ads from an entertainment competitor either, Variety noted in its report. It also has plans to remove ads from all shows for the preschool audience using a kid’s profile.

Disney, in March, announced its plans to introduce a cheaper ad-supported plan in the US later this year. It will then be rolled out to other countries. The company declared it added 7.9 million new subscribers in last quarter.