Netflix is exploring live-streaming feature: Report

Netflix is reportedly planning to live-stream its upcoming reality shows and comedy specials.

The new capability for unscripted shows and stand-up comedy shows is under development for some time now, Deadline reported.

Netflix could use it to conduct live voting for competition series and talent contests, including Dance 100 from The Circle producer Studio Lambert, the report said.

There is an increased possibility of airing live reunions of shows, the report further said.

Additionally, Netflix could broadcast live sports events — similar to Disney+ Hotstar — in case it plans to extend the feature to its mobile app. However, the company has not specified the date of release.

It is also unclear if Netflix will monetise the upcoming feature.

According to recent reports, the streaming service is working to introduce a paid password sharing feature and a low-budgeted ad-supported subscription plan after it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022.

It recently introduced a new category hub for viewers on TV. It enables users to discover new categories of films, series and specials from the left-hand menu.