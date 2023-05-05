Google has jumped on board the ‘Star Wars Day’ celebrations, bringing a fun twist to Google Search. An easter egg has been put in place: when users search the term ‘Baby Yoda’ or ‘Grogu’ on Google’s search bar, the infamous fictional character from the Star Wars Disney+ original television series The Mandalorian pops up on the bottom right corner of the screen.

Clicking once on the character makes ‘The Force’ knock out the top section of results, while clicking repeatedly allows him to dismantle more of the page.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Star Wars fans took to celebrating the multimedia franchise with the hashtag ‘#MayThe4thBeWithYou’, tweeting memes, fan art, and screenshots from the movies.

