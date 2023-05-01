In a recent update by Google, the company stated that one can now add emojis to the comments section in Google Docs. Last year, the company added emoji reactions on the Google Doc web.

Google Doc users can access emojis in the comment section by tapping a new emoji button in the bottom-right corner of the window to get a full pick. In addition, if somebody left an emoji, one can tap it to add their count thereby increasing the collaboration efficiency.

This feature is being rolled out across the web in the coming weeks.

Apart from this, Google is to attach a document, spreadsheet, or presentation to a Google Calendar event directly from Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides. With this, one can attach a file to the associated Google Calendar event, allowing meeting attendees to access the file.

Another feature introduced this week is the ability to drag and drop an image to Google Slides to replace an existing one. Earlier, users used the menu toolbar or right-click on the image that wanted to be replaced and select “Replace image.”

