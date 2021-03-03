I-T raids properties of Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Tapsee Pannu: Report

Income Tax officials on Wednesday conducted searches at properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in connection to alleged tax evasion, according to reports.

The Income Tax Department conducted searches at the houses Kashyap and Pannu along with filmmaker Vikas Bahl in connection with Kashyap’s production house Phantom Films, as per a report published in the Indian Express.

The department conducted searches at twenty premises linked to Pannu, Kashyap and Phantom Films in Mumbai and Pune, as per an NDTV report.

The properties of a talent management agency along with the co-owner of Phantom films, Madhu Mantena are also being searched by the IT department, as per reports.

More details about the searches and the case are yet to be known.