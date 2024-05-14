The Malayalam film industry is in the spotlight with back-to-back hits. From action-packed thrillers like Abraham Ozler to survival movies like Manjummel Boys, Malayalam cinema is on a winning streak.

The success saga of Malayalam movies started with Abraham Ozler, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. This action-packed thriller collected a whopping ₹40 crore as per the data by Sacnilk Entertainment. Mammootty starrer Bramayugam joined the elite ₹80 crore club.

Vineeth Srinivasan’s Varshangalkku Shesham made it to the ₹50 crore club. Manjummel Boys directed by Chidambaram, has become the first Malayalam film to collect ₹200 crore at the box office. The film has broken the ₹150 crore record held by Jude Anthany Joseph in 2018. Aadujeevitham was another movie that made it to the ₹200 crore club. Meanwhile, Fahadh Fazil starrer Aavesham and Naslen starrer Premalu made it to the ₹150-crore club.

The Secret sauce

According to Chandrashekhar Mantha, Partner, Media and Entertainment Sector Leader, Deloitte India, the key to Malayalam cinema’s consecutive triumphs lies in its relatability and compelling narratives. He emphasises the importance of efficient production processes and the success of a movie hinges on the integration of content and execution, resulting in substantial returns on investment.

However, Srinivasa Ramanujam, Deputy Editor at The Hindu (MetroPlus), suggests that the absence of major star-studded releases in States like Tamil Nadu could drive the success of Malayalam movies. He points out the multi-cultural element present in these films, citing examples such as Manjummel Boys, which features the iconic Tamil song Kanmani Anbodu from the movie Gunaa. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu movies such as Aavesham and Aadujeevitham became a huge hit because of the presence of some of the stars such as Fahadh Faasil, Prithviraj and Amala Paul.

The ripple effect of these triumphs extends beyond box office numbers. The consecutive successes offer returns for investors and open doors for local talent, enabling actors, directors and writers to explore diverse projects beyond regional boundaries. Furthermore, the success stimulates growth across the media production ecosystem, fueling advancements in production facilities, post-production studios and distribution networks.

economic growth

Moreover, the depiction of iconic locations like the Guna Caves not only adds to the cinematic experience but also attracts tourists, bolstering local economies and preserving cultural heritage. Additionally, the broader exposure of regional cuisine and culture in these films appeals to a wider audience and can impact economic growth and cultural exchange within the region.

