Kerala techie goes the Miyawaki way to grow micro forests

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
Not all are born with a prominent green thumb, but Mother Nature had reserved a wonderful serendipity for MR Hari, Managing Director of Thiruvananthapuram-based Invis Multimedia.
Hari is now engaged in a massive effort to popularise Miyawaki Afforestation, a planting method developed by legendary Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki to grow micro forests even in urban areas.
Hari realised his dream when he travelled to Japan recently and was granted an audience with the wheelchair-bound 92-year-old Miyawaki himself.
The latter generously praised Hari for his efforts and his only advice was ‘grow more, plant more.’
Miyawaki has not heard about Kerala, but he sounded very particular that only native trees of the area should be selected for this project.
“He doesn’t approve the idea of planting fruit trees within the forest,” Hari told BusinessLine, referring to his proposed plan for growing them within a local context to make it remunerative for homesteads.
Miyawaki suggested that they may be planted on the periphery without disturbing the forest. The Miyawaki method allows saplings to grow ten times faster, Hari explains.
The emerging ‘forest’ would be 30 times denser than a natural one. The saplings are planted close to each other to prevent sunlight from reaching the ground and keeping the soil moist.
The plants grow vertically instead of horizontally. Hari has since demonstrated that they can grow 15 feet or more in height in as quickly as one and half years.
The micro forests create their own ecosystem comprising several birds, butterflies, and insects, as shown by Hari already in several of his projects.
Convinced, the Kerala Tourism Department invited Nature’s Green Guardians Foundation (NGGF), an NGO, to grow a sample forest in the sprawling Kanakakkunnu Palace Grounds in the State capital.
Invis Multimedia was only too willing to implement it as a CSR project. Hari went on to plant around 500 saplings of 60 plant species on five cents of land here, and each is in a race to outgrow the other.
Employees of Invis Multimedia were the first to accept the Miyawaki concept, recalls Hari. “So far, we have developed 15 micro forests and more than 10 of them involved people connected to Invis.”
The Miyawaki method might be slightly capital-intensive in the first three years, but takes care of itself later. It will take a couple of years before the trees grow dense and self-sufficient.
Invis Multimedia plans to propagate it among masses. The NGGF, headed by noted environmentalist and energy consultant VK Damodaran, looks after the research and methodology.
“This could be the best solution to the challenges of deforestation, land degradation and moisture stress and could also help us earn precious carbon footprints in the international market,” says Hari.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — for ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
The scheme has outperformed its benchmark over five and seven years
SEBI relaxes norm for investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures
The scheme suits investors with a high risk appetite
The stock of Tata Global Beverages jumped 5 per cent breaking above a key resistance at ₹270 on Wednesday.
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...