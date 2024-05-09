Veteran actors Vyjayanthimala Bala and Konidela Chiranjeevi were bestowed the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to Vyjayanthimala, 90, and Chiranjeevi, 68, at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's finest actors and dancers, Vyjayantimala ruled the Indian screens from 1950s and 1960s and has films, including "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Aasha", "Sadhna", "Gunga Jumna", "Sangam" and "Jewel Thief" to her credit. She has also starred in a few Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali films.

Vyjayantimala, whose last Hindi film was 1970's "Ganwaar", was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 1968.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Vibhushan in the field of Art to Konidela Chiranjeevi during the second civil investiture ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chiranjeevi, one of the reigning superstars from the South, has worked in over 150 feature films in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Some of his popular films include "Rudra Veena", "Indra", "Tagore", "Swayam Krushi", "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy", "Stalin" and "Gang Leader".

His last big-screen appearance was 2023's "Bhola Shankar" and will next be seen in "Vishwambhara". The actor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, in 2006.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit