NMIC: A glimpse into India’s first cinema museum

Steeped in history within the ornate arches and expansive halls of Gulshan Mahal, a 19th century Victorian bungalow, the National Museum of Indian Cinema(NMIC) - India’s first cinema museum - is also set in a swanky building with glass facades next to it, symbolic of the journey it encompasses of Indian cinema through the centuries.

A trove for film aficionados, the NMIC chronicles the history and development of Indian cinema, with its vintage artefacts in Gulshan Mahal dating from the early 19th century to the technologically advanced equipment and interactive exhibits of the present housed in the new museum building next to it.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January of this year at the Films Division Complex, Pedder Road, the museum is spread across Gulshan Mahal’s sprawling two storeys, as well as the five storeys of the new glass building. The Museum Advisory Committee is headed by veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal and supported by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Once within the sweeping precincts of Gulshan Mahal, faint sounds of various cinemas emanating from the small screens in front of exhibits breaks the otherwise ruminative silence of the museum, forming a mellow backdrop as you explore the chronological history of Indian cinema. Gulshan Mahal provides a glimpse into the early history of Indian cinema, depicting events like the famous first show of the Lumiere brothers’ films in Mumbai in 1896.

This two-storey building is curated into nine exhibition spaces dedicated to various themes like the origin of cinema, silent films, studio era, the impact of World War II, creative resonance, new wave and beyond, and regional cinema. Resplendent original film posters of classics also adorn the walls.

The hand cranked camera used by Dadasaheb Phalke for his movie, Raja Harischandra - celebrated for having inaugurated the Indian film industry - advertisements for this film from that time, arricord 35 mm camera used during 1950s and 1960s, film magazines of 1940s, a chronological repository of famous movies in India from 1913 to 2013, as well as booklets and EP records of Satyajit Ray films are some of the many things film lovers can look forward to.

Whilst showcasing the evolution of cinema - and the various junctures in history that it intersects with - through explanatory notes accompanying photos and newspaper articles, it also sheds light on the tumultuous history of India and the varying socio-cultural and economic conditions through the years.

The portrayal of nationalism in films during colonial times, female actors in silent films, the rise and prominence of stardom in films, films and social turbulence and how cinema became a springboard for political aspirants are some of the themes it explores.

Meanwhile, the new building has four floors dedicated to themes like Gandhi and cinema, children’s film studio, technology, creativity and Indian cinema, and cinema across India respectively.

Gandhi and Cinema explores Gandhi’s impact on cinema, exploring various movies which were influenced by his philosophies. That Charlie Chaplin’s 1936 movie Modern Times, is based on the meeting between the two - in which Chaplin sought Gandhi’s philosophy on automation - is one of the many interesting facts it throws up.

Children’s film studio enables children to experience hands-on experience with camera, light, accessories, shooting, editing and the like, while the technology, creativity and Indian cinema section has various apparatus accompanied by stories of how acclaimed film veterans deployed the same, as well as the technology involved in various stages of film-making. The Cinema across India section offers a take on the cinematographic culture in the country, among other manifestations.

True to its insignia of being the country’s first museum dedicated to cinema, visitors can look forward to a detailed and vivid depiction of Indian cinema traversing centuries, a befitting presence in Mumbai, the country’s entertainment capital.