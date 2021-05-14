Pre-registrations for PUBG owner’s new India specific mobile game to go live on May 18

Krafton Inc., the South Korean video game developer behind PUBG has announced that pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India, its new dedicated game for the Indian market will go live on May 18.

Krafton had announced the launch of the game earlier this month. The new battle royale game will offer a “AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile,” the company had said in an official release.

The game will be released with “exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own e-sports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues,” it had said.

Players who pre-register for the game will be eligible for “specific rewards” meant for Indian players only.

Users can register for the game from the Google Play Store. The rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.

“Krafton’s brand new game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. We request players to stay tuned, stay masked and stay safe, for additional details on the pre-registration rewards. Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available exclusively to play in India only,” it said.

A video teaser for the game hinted at certain similarities with PUBG which was banned in India last year.

The Indian Government last year had banned hundreds of mobile apps in India due to security concerns including PUBG, PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Krafton Inc. in November last year had also announced its plans to make investments worth $100 million in India “to cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.”