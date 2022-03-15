Russian official responds to Elon Musk’s tweet challenging Vladimir Putin

Elon Musk is now in the limelight for his tweets reiterating support for Ukraine and challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight.

The billionaire tweeted, "I, hereby, challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine."

Musk has added, "Do you accept this fight?" in Russian, tagging the official English-language Twitter account of the President of Russia.

Dmitry Rogozin, Director-general of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, responded to the tweet quoting verses of the poem, The Tale of the Priest and of His Workman Balda, by Alexander Pushkin.

Musk did not let it end here. He tweeted back with a meme, an image of Putin riding a bear on the left alongside an image of Musk himself holding up a flame.

I see you are a tough negotiator!



Ok, you can have 10% more pay per view money. pic.twitter.com/Nrbkz9IsTP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022

“I see you are a tough negotiator! Ok, you can have 10 per cent more pay per view money,” he tweeted and added, “He can even bring his bear.”

A few hours before the tweet challenging Putin, Musk tweeted a meme, circling an image of the Ukrainian flag, with words “I support the current thing.”

Musk had earlier extended support to Ukraine, tweeting “Hold strong Ukraine” while he had also offered “sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this (war)“.