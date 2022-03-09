Adidas expects hit in Russia business in 2022, but recovery in China

German sportswear company Adidas said it expected a halt to its business in Russia due to the war in Ukraine to put at risk up to 250 million euros ($273.10 million) of sales in 2022, while it expects a recovery in its China business.
Adidas forecast an increase in currency-neutral sales of 11-13 per cent for 2022, including the risk to its business in Russia and Ukraine, with Greater China set to see sales increase in the mid-single digits after a consumer boycott in 2021.
It expects net income from continuing operations to grow between 1.8 billion and 1.9 billion, up from 1.492 billion in 2021.
Adidas reported a 3 per cent fall in currency-neutral sales in the fourth quarter to 5.137 billion euros, dragged down by a 24% fall in Greater China.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.